"Biggest Loser" host Bob Harper feeling "better" after heart attack

NEW YORK -- “Biggest Loser” host Bob Harper says he’s “feeling better” and “taking it easy” two weeks after suffering a heart attack.

Harper made the statement on Facebook on Monday after news of the Feb. 12 attack became public.

Well I guess you all heard what happened. Two weeks ago yesterday I had a heart attack. I am feeling better. Just taking... Posted by Bob Harper on Monday, February 27, 2017

“I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of messages and support,” he wrote. “It feels good to be cared about.”

Harper told TMZ he collapsed at a New York City gym and a doctor who was there performed CPR on him. He has been with the NBC reality weight loss show for all 17 seasons since its 2004 debut and served as a trainer on the show until 2016, when he took over as host.