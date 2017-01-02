The all new
By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 2, 2017, 5:43 PM

Beyonce’s mom taking a break from social media after accidental like

Tina Knowles accepts the award on behalf of her daughter, Beyonce, for Video of the Year for “Formation” at the 2016 BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016.

Danny Moloshok/Reuters

The world of social media is going to have to get along with Tina Knowles-Lawson for the time being, as Beyonce’s mom is going offline for a while following an embarrassing accidental like that threw shade at Jennifer Hudson. 

Eagle-eyed fans noticed quickly when Knowles-Lawson clicked like on an Instagram comment complaining that Jennifer Hudson “sounds horrible” in a clip from the 2006 film “Dreamgirls” -- the film for which Hudson won an Oscar while Beyonce did not.

Oh hey #TinaKnowlesLawson 👀 Slip of the finger?

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The next day, Knowles-Lawson addressed the online hubbub in a lengthy Instagram post, insisting that she would never do anything to disparage Hudson. She insists she accidentally touched the tiny heart on the screen that resulted in the liking. 

“I think if you look through my Instagram you’ll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and admire you,” she wrote.

“I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity.”

"I never seen anything lak it".Just clowning around with my clowning around buddy Kaleb having fun😀 I am writing this commentary for Jennifer Hudson and not for the evil mean people that are making this into a social media ugly thing. I've known Jennifer Hudson for many years and have totally been in admiration of her talent and beauty and kindness I would never ever say anything negative about her or agree with anything negative ! Mychildren worried that I might accidentally touch something when looking at other sites and have warned me about it . They always say that I am not that great on social media I have to be very careful . and somehow maybe I touched a button but the truth is I was on my Instagram and someone commented on Beyoncé (positive) by the way , and I went to look at their site and saw some good videos and performances of Beyoncé I came across the video of her and Jennifer (which I totally enjoyed) and I was looking at them I didn't even look at the comments or what people were saying till just now. and I absolutely would not have touched a like or dislike on one of these sites. I think if you look through my Instagram you'll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don't remember doing I really apologize I totally love and Admire you❤️and I'd have to be pretty stupid to do that knowing it would be everywhere, but I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make thier living off of negativity.

A video posted by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

