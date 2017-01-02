Beyonce’s mom taking a break from social media after accidental like

The world of social media is going to have to get along with Tina Knowles-Lawson for the time being, as Beyonce’s mom is going offline for a while following an embarrassing accidental like that threw shade at Jennifer Hudson.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed quickly when Knowles-Lawson clicked like on an Instagram comment complaining that Jennifer Hudson “sounds horrible” in a clip from the 2006 film “Dreamgirls” -- the film for which Hudson won an Oscar while Beyonce did not.

Oh hey #TinaKnowlesLawson 👀 Slip of the finger? A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:09pm PST

The next day, Knowles-Lawson addressed the online hubbub in a lengthy Instagram post, insisting that she would never do anything to disparage Hudson. She insists she accidentally touched the tiny heart on the screen that resulted in the liking.

“I think if you look through my Instagram you’ll see that I am not a hater and I am not negative about people so to Jennifer for my mistake of accidentally touching it which I don’t remember doing I really apologize I totally love and admire you,” she wrote.

“I will be taking a break from social media as this is the bad side of it. There are people who make their living off of negativity.”