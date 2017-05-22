CBS/AP May 22, 2017, 3:50 PM

Beyonce, Jay Z hold star-studded baby shower

43 Photos

Jay Z and Beyonce attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015, in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES -- Beyonce and Jay Z have celebrated the impending birth of their twins with a star-studded baby shower.

A picture posted on the singer's Instagram account Sunday shows Beyonce in a bikini top and highlighting her pregnancy with an intricate design painted on her belly. A note on the photos show "The Carter Push Party" took place on Saturday. Jay Z's real name is Shawn Carter.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Beyonce's mother, Tina Lawson, shared photos and videos from the party on Instagram . Some of the guests at the gathering included Serena Williams -- who is also pregnant -- and La La Anthony. Beyonce's former Destiny's Child partners Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were also in attendance.

Fun fun fun❤️ Angie, Serena, lala, Vanessa Kelly, Lorraine❤️

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on

Beyonce and Jay Z also have a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular