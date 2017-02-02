Beyonce posts more pregnancy photos after twins announcement

Beyonce followed up her record-breaking Instagram pregnancy announcement with a full photo gallery on her website from a shot featuring daughter Blue Ivy interspersed with older family photos.

More than a dozen new images were released Thursday that show a pregnant Beyonce in various states of undress against a yellow background and floating fully submerged in a pool with ribbons drifting around her. In one touching photo, Blue Ivy is seen kissing her mother’s pregnant belly.

The collection was presented under the title “I Have Three Hearts,” a phrase repeated across her site. She also included stanzas from a poem by Warsan Shire about pregnancy and motherhood.

On Wednesday, the “Lemonade” singer announced via Instagram that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. The post quickly bested Selena Gomez’s record for the most likes.

Beyonce is nominated for nine Grammys, though it is still unclear if she will appear at the Feb. 12 ceremony. She is also scheduled to headline the Coachella music festival in April.