Thousands of patient records stolen from plastic surgery clinic in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- A massive privacy breach at an exclusive Rodeo Drive plastic surgery clinic has put thousands of patients' personal information at risk, including some of Los Angeles' most rich and famous, CBS Los Angeles reports.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies say the records of 15,000 patients were stolen from Dr. Zain Kadri's office in Beverly Hills. Authorities believe a disgruntled former staffer, who was fired for allegedly stealing from the practice, may have been involved in the theft.

The staffer allegedly stole financial information from the practice and patients, and took photos of clients during surgeries while they were unconscious. The employee is also accused of posting the photos on social media.

Authorities uncovered the staffer's actions during a company audit. The photos were found on a company cellphone.

A spokesperson for Kadri says some of his clients are celebrities whose medical records may now be in jeopardy. The clinic says they are in the process of alerting patients about the privacy breach.

It remains unclear whether charges will be filed against the former employee.