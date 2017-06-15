Ben Stiller reunites “Dodgeball” cast for charity

Ben Stiller has brought Vince Vaughn and the rest of the cast of his 2004 film, "Dodgeball," back together for a charity fundraiser.

Stiller reprises his role as White Goodman, the villainous gym franchise owner from the film, for a four-minute video announcing a new Omaze charity drive -- released 13 years to the day since "Dodgeball" premiered.

In the clip, Stiller's Goodman laments the changes in society since 2004, saying, "Everyone is so P.C. now, even old-fashioned bullying is out."

Vaughn shows up as well, reprising his character from the film, along with "Dodgeball" cast members Justin Long and Stiller's wife, Christine Taylor. In real life, the couple recently announced their separation after 17 years of marriage.

The reunion is meant to raise money for the Stiller Foundation. Donors to the fundraiser can enter a contest for a chance to play dodgeball with Stiller and Vaughn.

"Come for the charity, stay for the balls," Stiller offers.