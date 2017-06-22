Technical problems leave BBC anchor stranded on air

Well, that was awkward.

Thanks to a technical malfunction during the Tuesday night broadcast of "BBC News at Ten," anchor Huw Edwards found himself stranded, waiting awkwardly on-air for the program to commence.

For the first two mintues of the glitch, Edwards was unaware of the issue, but he "sensed" something was a miss, he told Radio 4. Edwards explained that he took "the most conservative approach possible" and sat still, perusing the papers in front of him.

"It has never happened before. No matter how experienced you are, and I have been presenting for 25 years. It's a very unusual set of circumstances," he said.