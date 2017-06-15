Bat-signal to shine over L.A. to honor Adam West

Adam West will receive a Batman-themed tribute Thursday in Los Angeles, with the Bat-signal shining brightly at City Hall.

The iconic signal will be lit at L.A.'s City Hall Thursday night at 9 p.m., L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday.

West, who died Friday at 88, was best known for playing the Caped Crusader in the 1960s "Batman" television series.

Made famous in "Batman" comic books, movies and TV shows, the Bat-signal is a spotlight that projects Batman's emblem into the night sky to request the superhero's help.

Garcetti announced the event on Twitter, using the hashtag #BrightKnight.

Join us at City Hall to pay tribute to Hollywood legend Adam West & light the bat-signal for the #BrightKnight. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) June 15, 2017

The DC Comics character is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West's children said in a statement that he always saw himself as "the Bright Knight."