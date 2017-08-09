Baltimore police hope new video leads to answers in man's death

BALTIMORE -- Police hope new video can lead them to a person of interest in a man's death, CBS Baltimore reports.

Edralin Montebon's death has not been ruled a homicide. Police are still waiting on a medical examiner's report to determine what led to his death. However, homicide detectives are investigating the matter.

On July 22 at around 1:10 a.m., officers were called to the Federal Hill area, where they found the 34-year-old unconscious. They said it appeared he had been in a fight. He later died.

"We're just trying to piece together all of what occurred," Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith said. "The victim in this case was involved in some sort of dispute."

Identity Sought in Cross St. area assault Information Sought Update #3: Video shows man detectives want to question in reference to the assault of Mr. Edralin Montebon Update #2 In reference to the investigation into the death of Mr. Edralin Montebon, Homicide detectives will be handing out Metro Crime Stopper Fliers in Federal hill on Friday August 4, 2017 at approximately 10:00 p.m. Detectives are attempting to gain additional information about the circumstances surrounding Edralin Montebon’s loss of consciousness and subsequent death. The death of Montebon has not been ruled a homicide and investigators attempting to identify anyone present during the night of this incident. Update #1 Fight leaves man unconscious, critical On July 22, 2017 at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers from the Southern District received a call for an assault in the area of the unit block of East Cross Street. Upon arrival, they located a 34-year-old male victim who was unconscious. It appears the victim got into a physical altercation with acquaintances. Detectives have been able to locate some surveillance footage, but they are seeking additional information. Detectives are looking to speak to the individuals who were with him as part of this investigation. If you have information related to this incident, please contact detectives at 410-396-2100, text a tip to 443-902-4824, or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. Posted by Baltimore Police Department on Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Investigators told CBS Baltimore station WJZ-TV it was a Friday canvass of the neighborhood that led to new information.

"This is very upsetting to hear about," a woman who works at a Federal Hill bar said.

Weeks after the attack, a small memorial still hangs on a sign in honor of Montebon.

"We know that an assault took place, but is the assault the reason for the death?" Smith asked.

Police hope answers can come from releasing the video to the public.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.