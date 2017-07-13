Ava DuVernay shares first look at “A Wrinkle in Time”

The first look at Ava DuVernay's "A Wrinkle in Time" is officially here -- and the images are breathtaking!

The director took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a gallery of the stunning pics Entertainment Weekly released, which includes Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Mindy Kaling in costume, as well as 13-year-old Storm Reid, who stars as the film's lead.

"The first image I had in my mind was to place a brown girl in the role of Meg, a girl traveling to different planets and encountering beings and situations that I'd never seen a girl of color in. I was interested in that and in a heroine that looked like the girls I grew up with," DuVernay captioned her slideshow.

"The first image I had in my mind was to place a brown girl in the role of Meg, a girl traveling to different planets and encountering beings and situations that I’d never seen a girl of color in. I was interested in that and in a heroine that looked like the girls I grew up with.” A first look at our new film: @WrinkleInTime. #proud A post shared by Ava DuVernay (@directher) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:24pm PDT

"A Wrinkle in Time" is the second film adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's iconic children's book and follows Meg, her brother and friend as they get sent into space in order to find their missing scientist father.

DuVernay told ET back in February that filming was "so much fun" and that fans can expect an "epic" film. While production for the movie wrapped in March, the leading ladies seemed to be pretty much having a blast shooting the movie, sharing fun and gorgeous pics of their down time.

This is what I see on the the ride to work every morning. crystal blue Lake Hawea. #ilovenewzealand #WrinkleinTime A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:19pm PST

Hot tub wine machine with @cindy_j_williams A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 17, 2017 at 10:41pm PST

What an incredible experience I had at @aroharetreats in South Island NZ!! The amazing yoga (thank you @damianchaparro), the delicious vegan meals, and the incredible spa treatments were unreal! So grateful for it all, including this lift 📸@mollyrstern! ✨ A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Feb 21, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

"A Wrinkle in Time" will hit theaters March 9, 2018.