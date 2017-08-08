CBS/AP August 8, 2017, 11:11 AM

Young couple dies in car crash day after their wedding

Austin Wesson and Rebekah Bouma were killed in a car crash just one day after their wedding. 

CLEARWATER, Kan. -- A traffic accident in Kansas has claimed the lives of a husband and wife, just one day after their marriage. 

The Wichita Eagle reports that the accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Clearwater. The driver of a truck, Austin Wesson, was pronounced dead at the scene. His 19-year-old wife, Rebekah Bouma, died about 12:30 a.m. Monday at a hospital.

Bouma and Wesson married on Friday. 

CBS affiliate KWCH-TV reports evidence from the scene indicated that Wesson lost control of his silver Ford pickup truck and struck a tree.   

Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office Lt. Lin Dehning says the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Clearwater is about 20 miles southwest of Wichita.

