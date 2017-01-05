The all new
By Andrea Park CBS News January 5, 2017, 12:51 PM

Anthony Anderson's wife calls off divorce

Anthony Anderson (R) and wife Alvina Stewart attend the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California.  

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson and his wife, Alvina Stewart, are trying to make things work. 

Stewart, who has been married to the “black-ish” star for 20 years, requested a dismissal of her divorce petition on Dec. 14 in Los Angeles, reports ET.

Stewart originally filed for divorce in September, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed the date of separation as April 1, 2014.

Stewart requested spousal support and joint legal and primary physical custody of her son with Anderson, Nathan, who is 16. The couple also have an adult daughter, Kyra, who is 20. 

The couple started dating in college, per ET. 

Anderson was just nominated for a Golden Globe for best actor, and his show was nominated for best comedy series. 

