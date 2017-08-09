AP August 9, 2017, 8:01 PM

Taylor Swift's mom testifies in groping case

DENVER -- Taylor Swift's mother says she and her daughter's managers decided to tell the bosses of a radio DJ that he had assaulted the singer, hoping he would be fired but not asking them to do so. 

Andrea Swift testified Wednesday in the civil trial in federal court in Denver that Taylor Swift told her that David Mueller had groped her during a meet-and-greet before a 2013 concert in Denver. 

She said she didn't contact police in order to protect her daughter, saying she didn't want the incident to "define her life."

Mueller denies groping Swift and sued her and her team for causing him to be fired for his job. He is seeking at least $3 million. 

Swift counter-sued, alleging sexual assault. 

