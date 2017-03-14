Amber Tamblyn reveals baby name via Hillary Clinton humble-brag

When it comes to a baby name reveal, having Hillary Clinton do it is pretty tough to beat.

That’s just what new mom Amber Tamblyn did when she posted a photo to Instagram showing off a letter from Clinton to the newborn daughter of Tamblyn and husband David Cross.

The letter -- dated Feb. 15 -- is addressed to Marlow Alice Cross and wishes the newborn a happy birthday.

“Your birth has been a source of great joy for your parents, Amber and David, and your vast community of admirers and champions,” Clinton wrote. “I send my best wishes to you for a lifetime of amazing accomplishments and adventures, full of love, learning and friendship.”

The one day I decide to put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now. A letter from one spectacular woman who has lived so much to another who has only just begun. My heart is as full as this diaper I'm about to change. Thank you, Hillary,grandmother to us all.

“The one day I put mascara on Hillary Clinton sends us this letter for our daughter. Crying now,” Tamblyn wrote alongside the photo. “My heart is as full as this diaper I’m about to change.”