CBS/AP March 17, 2017, 1:30 PM

Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski tie the knot

67 Photos

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried attend the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2015 in New York City.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES -- Mom-to-be Amanda Seyfried has married fellow actor Thomas Sadoski in a low-key ceremony.

Sadoski delivered the news to “Late Late Show” host James Corden on Thursday’s episode. Sadoski flashed a wedding ring at Corden and told him the pair eloped on Sunday, clearly catching the host off-guard.

He says they “just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us and we did our thing.” The 40-year-old Sadoski told Corden that the ceremony was “beautiful” and “everything that it should be.”

Amanda Seyfried & Thomas Sadoski Just Secretly Married by The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

The 31-year-old Seyfried hinted at the big news in an Instagram post before Sadoski’s appearance, writing that he would be talking about “nice things” with Corden.

This nice man is going to be on @latelateshow tonight to talk about nice things! 💫

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried (@mingey) on

The “Les Miserables” and “Big Love” actress is expecting the couple’s first child.

Sadoski currently stars in the CBS sitcom “Life in Pieces.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Featured in Entertainment

Popular