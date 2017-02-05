Almanac: The Smothers Brothers

CBS

And now a page from our “Sunday Morning” Almanac: February 5, 1967, 50 years ago today … the day “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” debuted here on CBS.

Hosted by comic folksingers Tom and Dick Smothers, the show was a product of its turbulent times.

Hot-button issues such as the Vietnam War and the draft loomed large in show sketches and songs:

Now Ho Chi Minh.

He ain’t no friend,

That’s plain for all to see.

Now I know someone’s got to fight over there,

But why does it have to be me?

But the brothers quickly learned that cutting-edge comedy can cut both ways.

They constantly battled the CBS censors, and occasionally even made fun of those battles on the air.

President Johnson reputedly complained to CBS about the show.

When President Nixon took office in 1969, the brothers announced a mock ceasefire:

Tom: “And for the start of his term, we are going to give our President Nixon our full support and lay off the jokes entirely.”

Dick: “That’s right!”

Tom: “He’s going to be in office for at least four years and I’m sure we’ll be able to get around to him a little bit later.”

A few months later, CBS cancelled the show, charging the brothers with breach of contract. The brothers sued, and won their case, and went on to eventually have the last laugh.

In 1988 they hosted a “Smothers Brothers Reunion Special” … right here on CBS.

