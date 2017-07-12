Actress Maia Campbell says she doesn’t need LL Cool J’s help

Actress Maia Campbell seemed agitated in a new video where she says she's not interested in getting any help from her former co-star LL Cool J.

"I don't need help," she said. "I just need a benefit concert for mental health. Don't TMZ me. It's really mean. We're good; I'm good."

She added, "Don't call me I'll call you ... I don't want it to go down."

LL Cool J asked his social media followers on Monday to help him find Campbell after a video surfaced that appeared to show the actress asking a man at an Atlanta gas station for drugs. He wrote on Twitter, "Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who's obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word?"

Then the "NCIS: Los Angeles" star posted a now-deleted photo of his former co-star on Instagram with the caption, "If someone has a contact on Maia, pls let me know."

The two acted together in the '90s sitcom "In The House."

Campbell appeared angry in the video when she was asked how LL Cool J can get in touch with her.

"Pray to God," she said. "Start rapping. I don't know! Leave me alone."

LL Cool J later wrote on Twitter, "You can't help someone who doesn't want your help."