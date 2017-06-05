By Crimesider Staff AP June 5, 2017, 12:18 PM

Aaron Hernandez case renews push to change long-standing Mass. legal tradition

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look toward his fiancee Shayanna Jenkins as he reacts to his double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court Friday, April 14, 2017 in Boston. Days later, Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell in what authorities ruled a suicide.

BOSTON -- The dismissal of Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction after the former NFL star took his life in prison has renewed calls to change a longstanding legal tradition in Massachusetts. 

On Monday, lawmakers will hear testimony on a bill that would keep intact criminal convictions of people who die before their appeals are heard. 

That would eliminate the current legal doctrine cited by a judge last month in vacating Hernandez's conviction in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

The bill was filed on behalf of Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan well before Hernandez's death. If passed, it would only affect future cases and have no impact on the Hernandez ruling. 

Hernandez hanged himself in his prison cell in April after his acquittal in two other slayings but remained in prison for Lloyd's death.

