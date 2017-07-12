Boy high-fives with new 3D-printed prosthetic arm

ARLINGTON, Texas – Eight-year-old Garrett Clark is high-fiving his brother and arm-wrestling his mom with a new prosthetic arm that was 3D-printed just for him.

It was designed and created at a special lab at the University of Texas at Arlington, CBS Dallas reports.

At UTA's "Fab Lab," Garrett's story touched Adam Williams' heart. Williams, a recent graduate, designed and built the 3D-printed arm for Garrett after his dad, an associate professor at the school, heard about what the lab can do.

"I love building things. That alone makes me happy. But seeing that it actually helps someone is a warm, tingly feeling," Williams said.

Garrett was recently fitted with the new green and orange custom-built arm.

"As the bicep flexes, it pulls on these cables and that closes the fingers. But this newer one is improved," Williams said about the arm.

Garrett said he can't wait to try things like bike riding and rock climbing after receiving his new arm. It even has a built-in laser and flashlight.

The next step for the lab is to work on flippers, which are in the prototype phase, to help Garrett swim.

"I feel like everyone should have an opportunity to at least have a childhood," Williams said.

Garrett's father, Andrew Clark, hopes the new arm will help the child become increasingly independent.

"Part of the journey is seeing what's going to happen," he said.

Because the "Fab Lab" already owns the printer and customized the design for this product, the prosthetic was inexpensive to make. The materials only cost about $100.

As Garrett grows, he may have to visit the lab again for modifications and adjustments.