3 killed after SUV tumbles into ravine during Border Patrol chase

SAN DIEGO -- Three people were killed and a fourth was severely injured after the SUV in which they were fleeing from the U.S. Border Patrol tumbled off a San Diego freeway into a deep ravine.

Two agents on a routine patrol on Interstate 15 ran the license plate of a GMC Envoy on Thursday, and found the vehicle was connected to a murder and human smuggling suspect who was likely to be armed, Border Patrol Agent Tekae Michael said.

"This is a major corridor for drug tracking and human smuggling," Michael said.

The agents tried to stop the SUV but it took off and they chased it at high speeds, reaching 100 miles per hour.

After about 10 minutes, the SUV's driver appeared to lose control and the vehicle smashed through a guardrail and chain-link fence.

CBS affiliate KFMB-TV reports the vehicle tumbled roughly 120 feet down an embankment. Two people died at the scene and a third died at a hospital. A fourth occupant was seriously injured.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

At this time, it remains unclear whether the murder suspect was in the SUV at the time of the crash. Authorities would not elaborate on the suspect's identity or offenses.