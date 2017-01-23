2017 Oscar nominations: How to watch live online

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will move Hollywood one step closer to the culmination of awards season with the annual Oscar nominations announcement.

This year, Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs will be joined by notable Academy members and previous winners such -- including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson and Dustin Lance Black -- to announce the nominees in each of the major categories.

Here’s how to watch inauguration day events:

• When: Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:18 a.m. ET

• Online: CBSN will broadcast a live video stream of the nominations announcement.

• Online: Follow live updates on the CBSNews.com Oscar nominations live blog.

• On TV: CBS News, other broadcast/cable news channels

The 89th annual Academy Awards will be handed out Feb. 26 from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.