By Ned Ehrbar CBS News January 23, 2017, 6:08 PM

2017 Oscar nominations: How to watch live online

View of the Oscar statue in front of the Dolby Theatre at the 88th Annual Academy Awards red carpet in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2016.

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will move Hollywood one step closer to the culmination of awards season with the annual Oscar nominations announcement. 

This year, Academy president Cheryl Boone Isaacs will be joined by notable Academy members and previous winners such -- including Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson and Dustin Lance Black -- to announce the nominees in each of the major categories.

• When: Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8:18 a.m. ET
• Online: CBSN will broadcast a live video stream of the nominations announcement.
• Online: Follow live updates on the CBSNews.com Oscar nominations live blog.
• On TV: CBS News, other broadcast/cable news channels 

The 89th annual Academy Awards will be handed out Feb. 26 from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

