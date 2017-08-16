Jerry Edgerton MoneyWatch August 16, 2017, 5:00 AM

5 of the best deals on new cars

    Bargain hunters always find new-car discounts in late summer as the end of the model year nears. But with auto sales slumping -- down 7 percent in July from a year earlier -- manufacturers are especially eager to clear out their 2017 models before the 2018s arrive.

    The result: big rebates, not only on slow-selling sedans but also on pickups and SUVs, which were selling strongly earlier this year. Those slumping sales "are causing a flood of incentives, which is great for car buyers who stand to save significant amounts of money," said a report on the best deals from U.S, News.

    That significant amount can range up to the $8,500 being offered on the Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

    But don't assume that a sizable rebate is all the savings you can get. First, negotiate the best price you can. Look up the invoice price -- or dealer cost -- for your target vehicle on a site such as Kelley Blue Book. Then start bidding from there -- say $200 over invoice Once you have agreed on a price, then apply the rebate for more savings.

    Here is a closer look at five 2017 vehicles with the biggest rebates on offer.

    Jerry Edgerton, author of Car Shopping Made Easy, has been covering the car beat since Detroit companies dominated the U.S. market. The former car columnist for Money magazine and Washington correspondent for Business Week, Edgerton specializes in finding the best deals on wheels and offering advice on making your car last.

