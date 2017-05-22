10 homes you can buy for $90,000

Which amenities come standard in homes listed for $90,000? Like most real estate questions, the answer is: It depends on location.

In Chicago's West Roger's Park area, $90,000 can buy a 1,000-square-foot co-op with a beamed ceiling. On the northwest side of Detroit, it can buy a 4,791-square-foot Tudor-style house with built-in bookshelves.

Homes priced around $90,000 cost about 54 percent less than the national median home value, which is currently $196,500 according to Zillow, but that doesn't mean you can't find one with updated features like refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances or granite countertops.

Depending on where you search, you could even find properties with large outdoor spaces and attached garages. More often than not, however, buyers looking in this price range should expect limited luxuries and potentially substantial repair costs.

Buys this inexpensive are often risky. Be on the lookout for red flags like high crime rates, poor academic performance in local schools and the length of time similar houses spend on the market in a particular area.

Whether you're buying a full-time residence for yourself or an investment property, it pays to do your research. If you're not familiar with the neighborhood or find too many potential issues, it might be worth waiting and paying a little more somewhere else.

Click ahead to see what you can buy for $90,000 in 10 cities across the country.