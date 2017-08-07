10 best places to retire overseas

Contemplating retiring overseas? You couldn't find a more friendly, affordable and physically beautiful location than Portugal's Algarve region, said Kathleen Peddicord, founder of Live and Invest Overseas.

The publication, which does an annual ranking of the world's 30 top retirement destinations, has given Algarve the top ranking for four years in a row, thanks to it's spectacular location, safety, friendly expatriate community and the availability of quality health care.

Live & Invest Overseas' rankings take 13 factors into account. They are cost of living, safety, whether English is spoken, the availability of entertainment, environmental conditions, the nature of the expatriate community, health care, infrastructure, recreation, residency options and taxes. It also looks at real estate affordability and restrictions.

Here are the site's top 10 destinations. To learn about the other 20, check out the full ranking at Live and Invest Overseas.