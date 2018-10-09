Cardi B wins rap/hip-hop artist
8:17 p.m.: Tracee Ellis Ross took the stage by rapping along to Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," complete with a blinged out grill on her teeth that said "TER." Ross removed her jacket to reveal a sequined bodysuit before she danced onstage to the song "This is America."
Ross continued to dance along to an impressive number of songs, including "APES**T" by Beyonce and Jay-Z, "Respect" by Aretha Franklin and "Uptown Funk" by Bruno Mars. Ross moved onto "Run the World (Girls)" by Beyonce, dancing against a backdrop of photos of influential women, including Mother Teresa, Oprah and Carol Burnett.
Ross was out of breath when she wrapped up and said, "I'm not a dancer. I'm just a lady with some moves. I don't even know if I can say that. I think I'm just a lady who moves."
She asked her "black-ish" children Marsai Martin and Miles Brown how she did, and they held up signs, giving her only "3" and "7" out of 10. Ross brushed off the low numbers and said she was having fun. She also announced that she was wearing clothes created by black fashion designers.
Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha presented the first award of the night for rap/hip-hop artist, which went to Cardi B. Cardi B said in her acceptance speech, "I really want to thank my daughter. And not just because she's my daughter. When I was pregnant, I was so influenced to be like, 'Yo, I gotta do this. I gotta show people wrong. I gotta prove people wrong because they said I wasn't going to make it after I had a baby."