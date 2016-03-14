Healthy retirement
Latest
-
Meditation helps retiree find her "encore"
Studies have shown mindfulness meditation may boost brain health, and it helps some ease the transition to retirement
-
Love and sex later in life: "It doesn't get old"
As you get older, romantic love and physical affection have benefits for both mind and body
-
Same-day hip replacements get patients back on their feet
Some patients can be in and out of the hospital faster than ever, but it may not be the right option for everyone
-
Best foods to protect your aging brain
There's growing evidence that what you eat can affect your risk of Alzheimer's disease
-
60-year-old is living proof: "Fitness has no age"
A New York City fitness instructor reveals the secret to keeping her mind and body strong
-
The 5 best and worst states in which to grow old
Everyone wants to age gracefully, but some states treat seniors better than others
-
80-year-old volleyball player serves up passion for the game
Volleyball is a serious sport on the beaches of Southern California, and there's one player who truly stands out
-
This vitamin could help protect against cataracts
Researchers say it matters which way you get your vitamins
-
Exercise may slow down the brain's aging by 10 years
Moderate physical activity can help keep seniors' minds sharp, researchers say
-
Sex linked to better brain power in older age
Study finds older adults with more active sex lives may see benefits in memory and thinking skills
-
Couch potatoes may have smaller brains later in life
A new study suggests poor physical fitness in middle age may be bad news for your brain
-
Americans need more exercise to prevent heart disease, survey shows
Heart health is a big issue for many people, especially during Heart Awareness Month. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in this country, killing someone every 84 seconds. Exercise is crucial for prevention, but a new Cleveland Clinic survey shows 40 percent of Americans are getting less than the recommended amount. Dr. Tara Narula, cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss how to set realistic goals to lower your risk.
-
How much exercise does your heart really need?
Many Americans don't know that someone with heart disease needs to exercise as much as everyone else
-
100-year-old piano player credits music, martinis for long life
Irving Fields plays piano in NYC lounges, five nights a week; there is one thing he misses ...
-
100-year-old piano player still tickling the ivory
He may be well past retirement age, but Irving Fields is still playing the piano at New York lounges, five nights a week. He doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. Jericka Duncan has more on the growing number of U.S. centenarians.
-
More people are living past their 100th birthdays
Older Americans are living longer than ever, but is quality of life keeping up?
-
What age should women stop getting mammograms?
While there's much debate over when women should begin breast cancer screening, experts say more research is needed to determine when women should stop
-
Sudden cardiac arrest may have warning signs after all
"We used to think sudden death happens without warning" - but now researchers have found some red flags
-
Old age not always a barrier to major medical treatment
People in their 80s and 90s can still benefit from surgery and other treatments to enhance and extend life
-
Can high stress raise your risk of Alzheimer's?
A study in older adults looks at stress and the development of early memory problems
-
Hidden health threats tripping up seniors
Loose rugs and slips in the shower aren't the only troublemakers that land hundreds of thousands of older Americans in the hospital every year
-
The simple habit that can reduce heart failure risk
It doesn't take hours of vigorous exercise to make a big difference in health, study finds
-
U.S. seniors head to Mexico for cheaper dental care
Some Americans travel thousands of miles for affordable dental care south of the border
-
Could eating spicy food help you live longer?
Researchers find some intriguing clues about the benefits of spicy food
-
Coffee habits linked to memory, brain health in seniors
New study finds a sudden increase in coffee consumption may have negative impact
