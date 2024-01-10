Golden Globe Awards
Movie stars and TV celebs rub shoulders at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards show
Latest
-
Golden Globe Award nominees
“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle’s musical about star-crossed lovers, leads among movie nominees
-
Golden Globe Awards 2017: List of nominations
Anna Kendrick, Don Cheadle and Laura Dern gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel to announce the Golden Globe Awards nominations on Monday morning
-
Actress Rachel Bloom talks "Sexy Golden Globey Song"
Before winning Golden Globe Award, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star posted Instagram video of herself clad in corset, Spanx
-
"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom on Golden Globe win
Rachel Bloom won a Golden Globe for her role in a new CW series called "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." She plays Rebecca, a successful New York lawyer who quit her job to follow a former summer camp fling to West Covina, California. Bloom, who is the co-creator, executive producer and star of the show, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her career.
-
Why did Leonardo DiCaprio get spooked at the Globes?
The 41-year-old actor made quite a face when Lady Gaga touched his back as she walked by
-
Big moments from the Golden Globe Awards
Stars gathered at the Golden Globe Awards to celebrate the best in film and television of 2015. "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier joins CBSN with a recap.
-
What did Ricky Gervais say to Mel Gibson?
The bleeped-out comment came as the two exchanged jabs onstage at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards
-
Golden Globes 2016: Gaga spooks Leonardo DiCaprio
The entertainment icon won for her spooky role in "American Horror Story: Hotel," -- but she spooked the "Revenant" star at the awards
-
Jamie Foxx makes Steve Harvey joke at the Globes
Someone had to do it
-
Golden Globe Awards 2016 highlights
A look at the best moments from the 73nd annual event
-
Golden Globes 2016 backstage
A look behind the scenes of the 73rd annual gala
-
Golden Globe Awards 2016 highlights and winners
No one was safe when Ricky Gervais opened the Golden Globe Awards with a scathing monologue
-
Are Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham engaged?
Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley posed with her beau Jason Statham - and an impressive ring on her left hand
-
Golden Globe Awards 2016 complete list of winners
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards show aired Sunday
-
Sequins rule at Golden Globe Awards 2016
It's not surprising that many stars went for gilded looks at the Golden Globe Awards show
-
Golden Globes should provide traction in Oscar race
A handful of key contenders will be looking to the Golden Globe Awards for a little traction on the road to the Oscars
-
Golden Globe Awards 2016 red carpet heats up
It's still hours to showtime, but the Golden Globes red carpet is already warming up
-
Golden Globe Awards 2016 red carpet
Stars step out for the 73rd annual Golden Globe Awards
-
Predictions for Golden Globe's winners in film
Tinseltown's best and brightest will squeeze into the International Ballroom at The Beverly Hilton Hotel for Hollywood's second biggest night of the year -- the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globes handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are considered by many to be a precursor to the Oscars. Matt Singer, managing editor and critic for the film website, Screen-Crush.com joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to predict who will be taking home the trophies in all the top movie categories.
-
Leonardo DiCaprio on grueling challenges for "The Revenant"
DiCaprio is generating Oscar buzz for his role in the new movie, "The Revenant." It is based on the true story of Hugh Glass. DiCaprio plays a frontiersman brutally mauled by a bear. He crawls 200 miles to get revenge. Charlie Rose interviewed DiCaprio and director Alejandro Iñárritu for his PBS program, and the actor described it as his most physically challenging role ever. Watch the full interview Thursday night on "Charlie Rose."
-
Damian Lewis on "Billions" and Bond rumors
Actor discusses how he prepared for role as hedge fund king in Showtime drama and speculation about whether he'll be the next James Bond
-
2016 Golden Globe presenters announced
The 73rd Golden Globes are shaping up to be a star-studded affair
-
Becoming Lily Tomlin
How the comedian and star of the new dramedy "Grandma" honed her observational skills for her menagerie of strange and wonderful oddballs
-
Kate Winslet: Not for appearances' sake
The Oscar-winner fought to play the unglamorous moral center of the movie "Steve Jobs"
-
Brie Larson on her success in "Room"
Actress Brie Larson held her own opposite Amy Schumer in the comedy, "Trainwreck." But she's getting rave reviews as the star of the harrowing drama, "Room." And as she tells Tracy Smith, she admits to being puzzled over the label that some in Hollywood have pinned on her.
-
