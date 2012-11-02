The 2012 Tony Awards
A special report on Broadway's biggest night
"Homeland," "Modern Family" win top honors at Emmys
Espionage series bests "Mad Men" for dramatic honor, family sitcom earns its third-straight win for outstanding comedy series
-
"Argo" wins best picture at Oscars
Daniel Day-Lewis and Jennifer Lawrence win leading actor honors, Anne Hathaway and Christoph Waltz win for supporting roles
-
Kristin Chenoweth to close Oscars with Seth MacFarlane
The singer and actress will be joining the Oscars host for a special closing musical number
-
Academy Awards: Who will win most-debated races?
Huffington Post entertainment editor discusses the frontrunners, from "Argo" to "Lincoln," and who will likely take home a golden statue
-
Mumford & Sons, Adele winners at 2013 Brit Awards
Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, and One Direction among performers at Britain's biggest night in music
-
Michael Moore defends Oscar nominee held at LAX
Moore says he interveined after Palestinian filmmaker Emad Burnat was detained by immigration officials at Los Angeles' airport
-
Oscars musical tribute performers announced
This year's Academy Awards will pay tribute to the resurgence of movie musicals over the last decade with a star-studded performance
-
Carly Rae Jepsen tops 2013 Juno Awards nominees
Justin Bieber is not far behind with four nods at the upcoming awards ceremony in Canada
-
"Argo," "Zero Dark Thirty" win at Writers Guild Awards
The two CIA thrillers both won top screenplay prizes in last trade union honors event before next Sunday's Academy Awards
-
Nora Ephron tribute planned for WGA Awards
The Writer's Guild of America will hold a special tribute for the writer and filmmaker, who died last year
-
Kelly Clarkson and Miguel meet at the Grammys
During her acceptance speech, Clarkson said, "Miguel, I don't know who the hell you are, but we need to sing together"
-
Oscars 2013: More presenters announced
Charlize Theron, Channing Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Daniel Radcliffe added to the star-studded list
-
"Argo" named best film at Britain's Oscars
Iran-hostage drama won three prizes, including best director, at the British Academy Film Awards
-
"The Avengers" cast presenting at the Oscars
Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Samuel L. Jackson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo will appear together at the 85th annual Academy Awards
-
Stars gather at Oscar nominee luncheon
Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Ben Affleck were among the nominees who attended Monday's Academy Awards gala
-
Streep, Dujardin, Spencer, Plummer to present Oscars
Last year's acting winners will return to the stage for the 85th annual Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 24
-
"Wreck-It Ralph" wins big at Annies
Disney animated feature took top prize at the Annies, beating out "Brave," "Frankenweenie," "ParaNorman" and "Hotel Transylvania"
-
Ben Affleck wins Directors Guild's top award
"Argo" furthers its Oscar cause with another big prize, despite Affleck being shut out of director nomination with the Academy
-
MacFarlane serves Bond a martini in new Oscars promo
Academy Awards host spoofs the 007 film franchise in new clip promoting the Feb. 24 telecast
-
Mark Wahlberg and Ted to present at the Oscars
Stars of Seth MacFarlane's 2012 hit comedy with grace the stage at the Feb. 24 Academy Awards
-
Watch: Disney's Oscar-nominated "Paperman"
The black-and-white animated short, featuring an endless trail of paper airplanes, makes its debut online
-
Barbra Streisand to perform at Oscars
The "Funny Girl" star will perform on the Academy Awards live telecast for the first time in 36 years
-
"Argo," "Les Miserables" win best-picture Globes
Ben Affleck also wins best director for Iran hostage drama; Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway win acting honors for "Les Mis"
-
Golden Globes: Amy Poehler, Tiny Fey bring laughs
The comedy duo spared no expense, poking fun at James Cameron, Quentin Tarantino and more at the 70th annual ceremony on Sunday night
-
Carrie Underwood, The Lumineers to play Grammys
Also new to the bill are Jack White, Elton John and Miranda Lambert