2016 Rio Olympics
Complete coverage of the excitement and controversies surrounding the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro
Latest
Brazil struggling to pay Rio Olympics bills
Officials still owe $3.7 million to the International Paralympic Committee and have also been late paying 100s of creditors and contract employees
Allyson Felix on "the coolest thing" about Olympics
The Olympic gold medalist talks about what kept her going after a shocking loss, and why she felt “so proud and inspired"
Iranian Paralympian dies during cycling race
Bahman Golbarnezhad died after crashing in a road race at the Rio Paralympics
Armless archer: "You have to follow your dreams"
Matt Stutzman holds the world record for accurate distance shot in archery, which includes able-bodied archers
Simone Biles among athletes targeted in Russian hack
The hackers revealed records of athletes' "Therapeutic Use Exemptions," which allow athletes with a medical need to use banned substances
Reports: 4 Paralympians beat Olympic gold time in 1500m race
Even the fourth-placed finisher in the visually-impaired men's 1,500-meter race beat the fully sighted gold medial-winner's time from earlier
Team USA Paralympic swimmer hopes to repeat gold at Rio games
As Paralympic Games get underway, Team USA swimmer talks about her journey to Rio, her swim to gold in 2012 and how she stays strong
Ryan Lochte learns punishment for drunken encounter during Olympics
U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Swimming announce penalties for athlete's encounter at Brazil gas station
Reports: Ryan Lochte suspended from swimming events over Brazil stunt
Olympic swimmer suspended for 10 months over claims of being robbed in Brazil, which he later admitted were exaggerated
Despite Rio woes, Ryan Lochte joins "Dancing with the Stars" cast
U.S. swimmer embroiled in a scandal after competing at the Rio Olympics, was named as a contestant on the upcoming season of the show
Did Hope Solo's punishment fit her crime?
For her unsportsmanlike comments, U.S. Soccer has suspended Hope Solo for six months; the same amount of time Michael Phelps was suspended for his 2014 DUI. Do you think it was fair?
U.S. diver David Boudia opens up about Rio Olympics
David Boudia tells CBSN's Reena Nina about how his faith guides his performance as an Olympic diver. His book "Greater Than Gold" talks about the struggles and successes of being a gold medalist.
U.S. swimmer Ryan Lochte charged by Rio police with false report of robbery
Police statement says Ryan Lochte will be informed in the United States so he can decide whether to introduce a defense in Brazil
Matching red bags cause confusion for British Olympians at airport
“Anyone seen my red bag?” Olympic rower Alex Gregory asked on Twitter
Hope Solo suspended from soccer national team for comments at Olympics
U.S. women’s goalkeeper was suspended for six months by U.S. Soccer for disparaging comments about Sweden following the Americans’ early departure from the Rio
Aly Raisman and the rest of the "Final Five" dish on the Olympics, winning gold, and craziest moments in Rio
The gold medal-winning "Final Five" are back in the U.S. The Team USA gymnasts open up to Dana Jacobson about the incredible experience, fierce competition, and boys on CBSN.
Gwen Jorgensen's journey to victory in Rio
At the Rio Olympics, Gwen Jorgensen became the first American to win gold in the triathlon. Jorgensen joins CBSN in New York to describe her path to victory.
Doubt cast on Brazil's version of U.S. swimmers' Rio incident
Brazilian police insist the four American swimmer's weren't robbed at gunpoint, but now their version of events is being questioned
Olympian auctions medal to help boy with rare cancer
Piotr Malachowski said that "fate gave me a chance to increase the value of my ‘silver’" by helping the 3-year-old with eye cancer
The Ryan Lochte problem for Olympic endorsements
Companies are eager to sign famous or rising Olympians, but there's always a chance of teaming up with tainted goods
Shinzo "Super Mario" Abe's animated Tokyo 2020 pitch wows Rio
People who saw Rio Olympics closing ceremony were just as impressed with the teaser for the next games in Japan
Why two irate wrestling coaches stripped at the Olympics
Two Mongolian coaches protest the result of a bronze medal match after wrestler celebrates prematurely
Rio Olympics closing ceremony
Highlights from the end of the Summer Games
U.S. men's basketball team wins 3rd straight Olympic gold
In Mike Krzyzewski's final game with the national team, Carmelo Anthony becomes the most decorated male in Olympic basketball history
Meb Keflezighi: The long run
At 41, the oldest American Olympic marathoner in history continues to be an inspiration to runners the world over