National Museum of African American History and Culture
"CBS This Morning" became the first media outlet to broadcast live from the museum prior to its public opening on Sept. 24
Latest
Obama: Black history museum tells "fuller" story of U.S.
President delivers moving address on importance of new National Museum of African American History and Culture
Oprah is a "dancing emoji," thanks to the Smithsonian's newest museum
One day before its official opening, the media mogul described the significance of the "moving and profound" National African American Museum of History and Culture
How growing up amid civil rights movement influenced Loretta Lynch
U.S. attorney general explains the personal significance of a lunch counter stool from her hometown, now displayed at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American Culture and History
How African-American athletes' success transcends sports
Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture chronicles athletes who overcame tremendous barriers and spurred change in sports and society
Powell: We've come along way, but African-American struggle "not over"
The former secretary of state says National Museum of African American History and Culture is a symbol of what can be achieved
Take a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture
Wrapped in bronze and inspired by the three-tiered crowns used in West African art, the museum shines brightly near the center of the National Mall
Artifacts tell stories of trial and triumph, of four centuries of the African American experience
NMAAHC architects on building a lasting tribute
The structure of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture is the result of a collaboration between a team of renowned architects. Phil Freelon and David Adjaye submitted their proposed design in 2009. Along with their late colleague J. Max Bond Jr., they beat some of the world's most influential architects to win the commission. Freelon and Adjaye shares how their idea came to life.
Family heirlooms "fill vast silences" at new African American museum
From a former slave's freedom paper to a Tuskegee Airmen's jacket, families have donated thousands of heirlooms to the National Museum of African American History and Culture
How Emmett Till's brutal death was a "flashpoint" for civil rights movement
In her film for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, director Ava DuVernay included the brutal killing of 14-year-old Emmett Till, who was murdered after reportedly whistling at at white woman in 1955. In a conversation with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, DuVernay explains the powerful influence of Till's death, and draws a comparison to the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.
Ava DuVernay on significance of August 28 in black history
From Emmett Till's death to President Obama's acceptance of the Democratic presidential nomination, August 28 throughout the years has been a significant date in African-American history. Director Ava DuVernay, who made the orientation film for the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, tells Gayle King why she decided to create the film around the historical date.
Rep. John Lewis: New African American museum "is about not giving up"
A pioneer of the civil rights movement visits the new Smithsonian museum dedicated to African-American history and culture
Ava DuVernay on lasting impact of African American museum
Director Ava DuVernay made an orientation film for the National Museum of African American History and Culture about the significance of August 28 in black history. DuVernay spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the museum, reacting after finding out that a quote of her own will be displayed at the museum.
African American museum director on journey from dream to reality
Lonnie Bunch, founding director of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the challenges he faced in the effort to build the museum. He also shares stories behind some of its exhibits.
Why two very different U.S. senators share a "common mission"
Visiting the National Musuem of African American History and Culture for the first time, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker and Republican Sen. Tim Scott spoke about their common bond and hopes for America's future
After 100 years in the making, new Smithsonian museum deemed a "miracle"
Judge Robert Wilkins, who helped bring the National Museum of African American History and Culture to life, says he gets "goosebumps to see it happening"
Watch the full broadcast from Smithsonian's newest museum
On Monday, Sept. 12, "CBS This Morning" broadcasted live from the National Museum of African American History and Culture to give America the first extended look inside the National Mall's newest treasure. Guests also included former Secretary of State Colin Powell, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch, museum founding director Lonnie Bunch and civil rights pioneer Rep. John Lewis.
