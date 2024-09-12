NMAAHC architects on building a lasting tribute

The structure of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture is the result of a collaboration between a team of renowned architects. Phil Freelon and David Adjaye submitted their proposed design in 2009. Along with their late colleague J. Max Bond Jr., they beat some of the world's most influential architects to win the commission. Freelon and Adjaye shares how their idea came to life.