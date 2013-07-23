Powering the Future
CBSNews.com looks at the future of green energy
Latest
Accidental discovery could be energy breakthrough
An experiment that turned carbon dioxide into ethanol could have major implications for the electric grid of the future
Powering the Future: Recharging the Military
Scientists at the Army Research Lab are using energy-efficient methods to lighten the load for soldiers who on average carry on the battlefield between 19 and 30 lbs. of batteries.
What will fuel the next thousand years?
Scientists believe that energy created from nuclear fusion is not only inevitable, but is the best option for fueling the future
Powering the Future: New York City's taxi of the future
Six electric cabs introduced in pilot program to see how they can operate in one of world's busiest cities
New York City's greenest taxi
In a year-long pilot program, six New York City taxi drivers are test-driving 100 percent electric vehicles. CBSNews.com's Jessica Hartogs hitched a ride with one of them.
Powering the Future: Small city has big solar goals
With help from the Mojave Desert sun, Lancaster, Calif. plans to become the solar power capital of the world
Small town's mission to become solar capital of the world
According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the U.S. now has more than 8,500 megawatts of solar electric capacity -- that's enough to keep the lights on in more than 1.3 million homes. Brandon Scott visited a small southern California city with big plans to become the solar power capital of the world.
Powering the Future: Inside the quest for a better battery
CBSNews.com gets up-close look at the lab tasked with developing batteries that last longer, cost less
The quest for a better battery
Jeff Chamberlain takes CBSNews.com inside the laboratories of the nation's battery hub. Alexander Trowbridge reports.
Power from wind or waves: Why pick?
New hybrid turbine system set for testing in Japan designed to capture the power of both the wind and the sea simultaneously
Underwater turbines harness river power
Verdant Power is trying to turn the current in New York City's East River into energy -- without hurting the fish
Using NYC's East River to power the future
Verdant Power has ambitious plans to use the strong currents of New York City's East River to one day power homes and businesses. Brian Montopoli reports.
Behind the wheel of a hydrogen fuel cell car
Could hydrogen fuel cell cars dominate tomorrow's roads? CBSNews.com takes one out for a spin. Alexander Trowbridge reports.
Powering the Future: Running on hydrogen
CBSNews.com gets behind the wheel of a hydrogen fuel cell car, a potential prototype of a part of clean travel to come
Powering the Future: The next big thing in batteries
CBSNews.com asked the experts at Argonne National Laboratory what lies ahead
Powering the future: The benefits of battery recycling
From keeping toxins out of the environment to protecting your skin from the sun, recycling efforts yield a range of positives
Recycled batteries are in our food
Materials from recycled batteries end up in things we put on our bodies and even in the food we eat. CBSNews.com's Jessica Hartogs got the lowdown on recycling batteries from the CEO of Call2Recycle.
Jeffrey Chamberlain on liquid battery possibilities
What's cutting edge in batteries? It may be storing energy in liquids, according to Jeffrey Chamberlain, the Deputy Director of Development and Demonstration at the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research, based out of Argonne National Laboratory.
Christopher Johnson: Future of batteries is in air, liquids or both
Batteries of the future may involve a hybrid technology that uses both air and liquids, according to Christopher Johnson, a chemist at Argonne National Laboratory, focused on development of new materials.
Michael Thackeray on batteries after lithium ion
Argonne National Laboratory Senior Scientist and Distinguished Fellow Michael Thackeray discusses the future of battery technology with CBSNews.com.
Powering the Future: What's next for batteries?
Battery experts at Argonne National Laboratory give CBSNews.com their take on the future of energy storage. Alexander Trowbridge reports.
Powering the future: Kick a ball, switch on a light
25-year-old American invents soccer ball that can power light for three hours after being played with for 30 minutes
Free phone charging stations pop up in NYC
A pilot program launched by AT&T, Brooklyn-based firm Prensa and Goal Zero provides New Yorkers with a low cell phone battery a place to charge. Felipe Maya reports.
Battery aims to take stress off power grid during heat wave
Web Extra: Record-high temperatures broiled most of the U.S. this week and pushed power grids to their limits. Eos Energy Corp is building a battery that company President Steve Hellman says will relieve the grid during times of peak demand - and help save consumers money.
Solar-powered mobile health clinic reaches patients in West Bank
A mobile medical clinic powered by solar energy is delivering health care to Palestinian residents living in area C of the West Bank, where Israeli regulation does not allow construction. CBSNews.com's Felipe Maya reports.