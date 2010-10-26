Health Center: Acid Reflux
Acid reflux affects twice as many people now than it did 10 years ago - Find out the latest developments
Latest
Acid reflux drugs may lead to vitamin B12 deficiency
Study found people with vitamin B12 deficiency more likely to be on reflux drugs called proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) and histamine 2 receptor antagonists (H2RAs)
Upper endoscopy not necessary for all heartburn cases
Giving procedure to all patients with GERD may result in unnecessary costs, complications
Ask it Early: From acid reflux to skincare
"The Doctors" host, Dr. Travis Stork answers health questions from viewers.
Heartburn? Try a low acid diet
Erica Hill and Chris Wragge talk to registered dietitian Keri Glassman about low acid diets and how they're used to treat heartburn.
Holiday heartburn: 7 ways to avoid it
Have acid reflux? You might want to think twice before feasting too freely
Is it heartburn - or something serious? 9 look-alike conditions
Some people who think they're experiencing heartburn may be dangerously mistaken
Heart-healthy cooking: 9 tips from top chefs
Famed chefs know how to cut cholesterol without skimping on flavor - here are their secrets
Heartburn? 9 reasons not to ignore symptoms
Heartburn may seem like a common problem, but does that mean you should ignore it? You might be surprised
Got Heartburn? 7 Burning Traps to Avoid
Think It's Just Food? You Don't Know the Half of It