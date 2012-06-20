Gulf Coast Oil Disaster
Complete coverage of the massive oil spill on the U.S. Gulf Coast
Latest
Judge approves $20 billion settlement in BP oil spill case
A federal judge granted final approval Monday to an estimated $20 billion settlement in the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more.
BP settles Deepwater Horizon oil spill for $20 billion
Deal settles all civil claims against BP, binds company to clean up Gulf Coast area; oil spill washed up on 1,300 miles of shoreline
BP agrees to record settlement over 2010 oil spill
BP has agreed to pay $18.7 billion to settle all claims by the federal government, five states and hundreds of local governments over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. CBS News correspondent Mark Strassmann reports on the historic settlement.
BP agrees to $18.7 billion dollar Gulf oil spill settlement
BP has agreed to pay $18.7 billion to the government after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon rig explosion that killed 11 operators and spewed millions of gallons of oil into the Gulf of Mexico. CBSN's Contessa Brewer discusses the proposed settlement.
Officials propose $134 billion in gulf recovery projects
The projects are to be launched to spend part of the $1 billion provided by BP in the recovery effort from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill
BP cries foul in massive oil spill settlement
Is BP backpedaling on a settlement with oil spill victims, or are some Gulf Coast businesses exploiting BP to the tune of more than $500 million? Scott Pelley reports.
Halliburton reaches $1.1 billion oil spill settlement
Settlement covers a substantial portion of plaintiff claims arising from largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history
Four years after devastating BP oil spill, scientists search for life in the Gulf
Oceanography team dives to the floor of the Gulf of Mexico in a submarine to survey effects of oil spill
4 years after BP spill, environmental impacts persist
New report shows that more than a dozen species have not fully recovered
4 years after BP oil spill, long-term health questions linger
33,000 people, many with respiratory problems, participating in federal study that aims to determine health effects related to spill
Halliburton manager gets probation in Gulf oil spill
Anthony Badalamenti pleaded guilty to destroying evidence showing his company’s culpability in the BP oil spill disaster
Feds, BP agree oil captured not part of penalties
BP, federal government agreed that 34 million gallons of oil captured during the spill can't count toward civil penalties the oil giant faces
Judge OKs $400M in Gulf oil spill penalties
In plea deal drilling co. Transocean agrees to pay $400M in criminal penalties for its role in 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill
Unknown substance leaking from Deepwater Horizon site
BP and the Coast Guard has not publicly ID'd milky-white mystery substance but say it is not oil and not harmful
$4B BP oil spill criminal settlement approved
In exchange for a guilty plea on manslaughter and other charges, judge approves settlement, but BP still faces civil claims
Study: "Dirty bathtub" buried oil from BP spill
Scientists say as much as 1/3 of oil from Deepwater Horizon spill may be stored in ocean floor sediment by "dirty bathtub" phenomenon
Judge approves BP's manslaughter guilty plea
A federal judge approved an agreement for BP to plead guilty to manslaughter and other charges and pay a record $4 billion in criminal penalties for the company's role in the 2010 oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico. Mark Strassmann reports.
Transocean admits criminal conduct before oil spill
The $1.4B in fines against BP's partner in the Deepwater Horizon venture are a windfall for Gulf States
Judge approves settlement in BP class action suit
Judge has given final approval to BP's settlement with businesses, individuals who lost money because of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill
BP finishes latest search for Gulf oil leaks
No results have been posted yet from BP's latest attempt to find out the possible origin of new oil sheens and slicks in the Gulf
Oil may be seeping from Deepwater Horizon site
BP checking for new leaks after sheens spotted near scene of 2010 disaster; Congressman accuses BP of stonewalling anew as he seeks info
3 BP employees plead not guilty on Gulf oil spill charges
Two BP rig supervisors and a former BP exec were arraigned in court over the case of the 2010 deadly Deepwater Horizon rig explosion
Oil platform explosion in the Gulf of Mexico
The Coast Guard was searching for two workers missing after a fire erupted on an oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico on Nov. 16, 2012
Lawyers: BP workers are scapegoats in Gulf blast
Defense attorneys for rig workers charged in Deepwater Horizon deaths vow to fight federal manslaughter charges
BP to pay record fine; 2 to face felony charges
Oil giant announces billions in settlement for massive 2010 oil spill; Manslaughter charges expected, source tells CBS News