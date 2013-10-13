Government Shutdown Showdown 2013
Government Shutdown Showdown 2013
Latest
-
Schieffer: The high costs of the government shutdown
Says ordinary folks have been the losers of Congress' partisan games, which have kept lawmakers from dealing with real problems
-
Voices of the shutdown: "I had everybody cancel"
Owner of bed and breakfast in Custer, S.D., had all her guests cancel their stay because Mount Rushmore is closed
-
Fragile global markets a major worry
Investment advisor Jim Jubak worries that machinations in Washington could impact one small sector of the market - but then ripple dramatically across the US economy and into your portfolio.
-
CEO believes market volatility will continue
Anthony Mirhaydari of Mirhaydari Capital Management believes a prolonged government shutdown could contribute to increased volatility, as well as a lack of economic growth.
-
Fmr. GOP Rep.: "Restructure Congress" to prevent recurring crises
Former congressman Bob Walker, a Republican who represented Pennsylvania for two decades, offers his take on the government shutdowns of the 1990s, the current shutdown, and how we can prevent others
-
Government shutdown drives up jobless claims
More Americans applied for unemployment aid last week amid move by some companies to furlough employees
-
Lack of trust between leaders dragging out shutdown
Mike McCurry, who was White House press secretary under Bill Clinton, talks about how the relationship between Clinton and then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich made it easier to end the 1995 and 1996 shutdowns.
-
One-man "Memorial Militia" cleans up National Mall
South Carolina artist Chris Cox is volunteering to help keep the Mall tidy as National Park Service employees are furloughed
-
Are there enough House votes to end the shutdown?
A CBS News estimate reveals that the votes are not quite there - but it's very close
-
Debt ceiling: Understanding what's at stake
The clock is ticking for Congress to raise the government's borrowing limit -- but what happens if lawmakers fail?
-
How the government shutdown could end
The government enters its seventh day of shutdown while Congress barrels toward an Oct. 17 deadline to raise the debt ceiling