Fashion and Beauty

Christian Siriano on if he'd dress Melania Trump
Christian Siriano was once known as a reality star on “Project Runway,” but now his name is most tied with dressing celebrities for red carpet events and awards shows
Carolina Herrera would be honored to dress Melania
Designer Carolina Herrera said she’d be honored if Melania Trump wore one of her outfits
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and more turned their sexy on at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show preview: Kendall Jenner and The Weeknd take the runway
Watch a preview of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as the angels walk the runway alongside singers Lady Gaga and The Weeknd in Paris.
Victoria's Secret fashion show rocks Paris with Gaga
Among the takeaways: performances by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid joining forces, as well as a $3 million Fantasy bra modelled by Jasmine Tookes
2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back, with famous faces strutting their stuff down the runway in Paris. Check out the fashions before seeing the show in full on CBS on Dec. 5, 2016.
Rent the Runway CEO on expansion into Neiman Marcus in San Francisco
Online shopping is now a more than $100 billion industry, which accounts for more than eight percent of all retail sales. Rent the Runway is taking advantage of this trend by letting people lease designer clothing online. But now, it's also opening stores inside one of the nation's best-known retailers. Co-founder and CEO Jennifer Hyman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the new partnership and the growing online shopping trend.
Are high-tech sneakers really worth the price?
Around a million people are expected to work up a Thanksgiving appetite Thursday by racing in turkey trots across America. Thanksgiving is the most popular running day of the year. The number of race finishers on this holiday has jumped by nearly 220,000 in the past five years. The right footwear is key to running a successful race. Anna Werner looks at which sneakers could be best for you.
2016 Governors Awards
Hollywood celebrated some of its longest-running success stories -- including Jackie Chan -- at the annual Academy soiree
Ex-Playboy playmate charged in "body shaming" Snapchat case
Former Playboy playmate Dani Mathers was charged after allegedly "body shaming" another woman at the gym. Mathers posted a photo of a naked 70-year-old woman on Snapchat. Attorney Philip Segal joins CBSN to discuss the case.
CMA Awards 2016 red carpet
The stars came out in Tennessee for the 50th annual CMA Awards
Tommy Hilfiger on new memoir, success and family
In the world of American fashion, there are names that stand out as icons, like Tommy Hilfiger, who took the world by storm more than 30 years ago. He is out with a new memoir called "American Dreamer," where he reveals how he helped his brand grow to more than $6.5 billion in global sales. Gayle King visited him in his Connecticut home.
Are skinny ties on their way out?
Over the past few years, men's ties have been getting skinnier and skinner, but J.Crew just announced it's widening its ties and now, other brands are following suit
How technology is redesigning running shoes
Consumers today are faced with seemingly countless choices in an athletic footwear market worth an estimated $99 billion last year. Are any of the latest innovations really helping you run longer or jump higher? And are those more expensive sneakers worth the cost? Anna Werner went behind the scenes for answers.
Are high-tech sports shoes worth the expense?
Footwear developers are using motion capture technology to create more individualized running shoes
Delta debuts new Zac Posen uniforms
Delta Airlines partnered with Zac Posen for new and improved uniforms for their flight attendants. Here are some of the looks.
Drybar founder shares blowout tips in new book
Forbes estimates the largest hair blowdry chain in the nation is on track to make $100 million this year
Drybar founder on new book, success of salons
Drybar, the largest hair blow-dry chain in the nation, opened their first location in 2010. The company has now expanded to 66 salons in 16 states. Drybar founder Alli Webb joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her new book, "The Drybar Guide to Good Hair for All," and how her business is growing.
CoverGirl hires first male spokesmodel
For the first time in the magazine's 55-year history, CoverGirl will have a man as the cover model. Makeup James Charles, 17, has been appointed as the magazine's newest spokesmodel. CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano has the story.
Marty McFly's shoes become a reality
"Back to the Future"-inspired shoes have now become a reality for fans thanks to Nike. Just 89 pairs of "Nike Mags" will be given out through a public lottery. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers has the latest.
2016 New York Film Festival
Stars attend one of the world's most prestigious celebrations of cinema
Emmy Awards 2016 red carpet arrivals
TV's biggest stars hit the red carpet in their Sunday best on Emmys night
Acid attack survivor takes on NY Fashion Week
Reshma Quereshi, an acid attack survivor, challenged perceptions of beauty as she strutted the catwalk at New York Fashion Week
Celebrities take on New York Fashion Week Spring 2017
Stars flocked to New York to see the upcoming season's hottest fashion shows
Crowds flock to Kanye’s Roosevelt Island fashion show
Kanye West debuted the fourth season of his Yeezy collection for Adidas outside in sweltering heat
