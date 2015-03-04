Eye on Money
CBS News Financial Analyst Jill Schlesinger answers your financial questions
Latest
-
Millennials struggling with student debt, uncertain economy
For the first time, more millennials are living with parents than with spouses or partners
-
How to build savings even without an employer retirement plan
While median household income grew more than five percent last year, many Americans still aren't saving enough for their future. Fifty-four percent of workers reported in a recent survey they had less than $25,000 in savings and investments. Only 45 percent said they contributed to the retirement savings plan offered by their employer. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss alternative options like the government's myRA.
-
Taking money out of your 401(k) early comes at a stiff price
When times get tough, more and more Americans are tapping into their 401(k) retirement plans -- and paying a big penalty
-
How you can live large after your retirement
Nearly 4.5 million retired homeowners paid a mortgage in 2014. In one decade, the median mortgage debt for older homeowners jumped 82 percent to $79,000. In this "Eye on Money" series, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss what you need to know about mortgage debt, buying and renting homes and common mistakes to avoid before your retirement.
-
Top strategies to get organized for tax filing
For most Americans, this year’s tax deadline is three days later on Monday, April 18, but the IRS estimates more than half haven’t filed yet. Nearly 70 percent worry about preparing their taxes. The top concern is making a mistake. In this Eye on Money segment, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to offer tips on how to prepare for tax season.
-
When is the right time to hire a financial adviser?
More than a third of Americans do not have a financial plan and 58 percent believe they need to improve their planning. In this “Eye on Money” series, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” with tips on how to get your finances back on track.
-
How to maximize financial aid and save for college
A single year at a 4-year college runs between almost $19,000 to $42,000. That leaves many students wondering how they'll save up and pay for tuition. In this "Eye on Money" series, Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" with tips for getting the best financial aid.
-
What young adults do right and wrong with money
Millennials aren't too bad at saving but many are avoiding one key tenant of financial stability
-
How much do you need to save for retirement?
According to an assessment of retirement readiness, not everybody has a clear idea of how to handle their retirement money
-
How to save and prepare for retirement
Are you saving enough for retirement? According to Voya financial, nearly 50 percent of American workers have saved less than $49,000. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss retirement and saving tips.
-
#BeReady: From mutual funds to bonds, your questions answered
CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger answers your financial Twitter questions
-
Spring clean your financial clutter
For many, spring cleaning is not just windows, curtains and carpets -- 51 percent of Americans pay special attention to their desk or home office
-
How to spring clean your finances
It's the time of the year when thoughts turn to spring cleaning. For many of us, it's not just window, blinds, curtains and carpets. Fifty-one percent of Americans who spring clean pay special attention to their desk or home office. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what to shred, what to save and how to get finances in order.
-
Women face tough challenges for retirement savings
It's harder for women to save for retirement than it is for men, according to financial experts. For one, women live longer and tend to make less than men. As Anthony Mason reports, the disadvantage means women face more pressure to start saving at an early age.
-
Why it's harder for women to save for retirement
Already at a disadvantage, experts say women need to be proactive in preparing their financial future
-
#BeReady: Your tax questions answered
From filing extensions to the best way to handle taxes for self-employed workers, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger shares tax tips
-
Tax filing tips to know before the deadline
CBS News business analyst breaks down the biggest questions before the April 15 deadline
-
#BeReady: Your tax questions answered
From filing extensions to the best way to handle taxes for self-employed workers, CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger answers your #BeReady financial questions from Twitter.
-
What you need to know about crucial tax filing steps
Tax filing deadline is April 15. A new study shows the average American fails a basic quiz about income taxes. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger breaks down the biggest questions in this "Eye on Money" series.
-
9 unique college scholarships to consider
Need a little help to finance your education? These awards often go unnoticed, so see if any apply to you or your family
-
#BeReady: Your financial questions answered
CBS News financial analyst Jill Schlesinger answers financial questions from Twitter users
-
How to save while paying off student loans
Struggling to keep up with your student loans? Follow these tips for whittling down that debt -- and still put money away
-
#BeReady: From credit card debt to 401(k), your financial questions answered
Want to know the best way to stay out of credit card debt? Or whether to pay off your student loans or invest in your 401(k)? Jill Schlesinger answers your #BeReady financial questions from Twitter.
-
Financial planning tips for life's milestones
Whether it's marriage, the birth of a child, home purchase or retirement, here's some advice
-
Money and milestones: How to plan for life's big events
A new survey for "America Saves Week" finds only about half of Americans have a savings plan with goals. Those targets could be tied to some of life's major events, like buying a house. CBS New business analyst Jill Schlesinger looks at what we should do to prepare for those milestones.
Highlights
-
How to build savings even without an employer retirement plan
-
How you can live large after your retirement
-
Top strategies to get organized for tax filing
-
When is the right time to hire a financial adviser?
-
How to maximize financial aid and save for college
-
How to save and prepare for retirement
-
How to spring clean your finances
-
Women face tough challenges for retirement savings
-
Why it's harder for women to save for retirement
-
#BeReady: Your tax questions answered
-
What you need to know about crucial tax filing steps
-
#BeReady: From credit card debt to 401(k), your financial questions answered
-
Money and milestones: How to plan for life's big events
-
#BeReady: Couples and finances
-
#BeReady: Jill Schlesinger answers your financial questions