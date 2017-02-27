Cancer
Latest
-
Scientists aim to use phone power to cure cancer
A team in Japan is using the processing power of citizens' phones and computers to run medical simulations focusing on childhood cancer
-
Leukemia drug fends off cancer for a decade, study shows
Gleevec, the brand name for imatinib, "has stood the test of time" with no new safety risks, say cancer experts
-
Is soy OK for breast cancer patients?
“I think it’s safe to say soy doesn’t have harmful effects on breast cancer,” researcher says of new study
-
More evidence tying obesity to certain cancers
Digestive organs may be hardest hit by too much weight, a new study suggests
-
Indoor tanning costs U.S. health care millions a year
In a new study, researchers estimate staggering medical costs of skin cancer associated with the use of tanning devices
-
Daniel Jacobs knocks out cancer, sets sights on "Triple G"
After winning the fight of his life against cancer, Middleweight World Champion Daniel Jacobs is taking on the toughest challenge of his career. Correspondent Maurice DuBois meets the "Miracle Man" on a new edition of 60 Minutes Sports Tuesday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME.
-
For a longer life, eat this many fruits and veggies per day
A new analysis finds eating more servings of fruits and vegetables per day can reduce the risk of heart attack, stroke, cancer, and early death
-
Cold caps reduce chemotherapy hair loss, studies show
Hair loss is often considered one of the most devastating side-effects of chemotherapy. A pair of new studies on cold cap therapy in the Journal of the American Medical Association gives hope to breast cancer patients. The emerging treatment gives some women on chemotherapy the option to keep most of their hair. Barry Petersen reports.
-
U.S. deaths from cervical cancer may be underestimated
Rates rose when researchers excluded women who'd already undergone hysterectomy
-
Biden in Davos urges Trump to press cancer fight
Outgoing vice president hails Congress' passing $1.8 million in research funding, and urges international effort
-
Remarkable recovery: Retired NYPD sergeant beats rare cancer
Hector Camacho was diagnosed with a rare cancer last year, and told his chances of survival were less than five percent -- now he is cancer free
-
Arizona man beats rare form of cancer
A man from Arizona has special reason to celebrate this new year. He was diagnosed with a rare cancer last year and told his chances of survival were less than five percent. Marlie Hall has more on his recovery.
-
Cells dripped into brain help man fight deadly cancer
Hospital says the novel treatment helped his immune system attack the disease, shrinking his tumors dramatically
-
Loneliness may sabotage breast cancer survival, study finds
Women who don't have strong social ties may face higher risk of cancer recurrence and early death, new research suggests
-
Congress passes 21st Century Cures Act
The sweeping 21st Century Cures Act aims to speed up drug approvals and fund research for cancer, Alzheimer's, mental health treatments and more
-
Why cancer rates are rising worldwide
New research looks at the reasons behind a steep increase in cancer cases
-
"Magic mushroom" psychedelic may ease depression, anxiety in cancer patients
Researchers say the drug may be an effective treatment for depression and anxiety in cancer patients, but more research is needed
-
Drug can help slow advanced breast cancer
Palbociclib, along with a standard treatment for advanced breast cancer, showed a "remarkable" benefit in new clinical trial
-
Kids with cancer living longer, but there's a tradeoff
New research looks at the long-term health issues facing adults who beat cancer in childhood
-
Additive in processed foods linked to cancer in mice
Emulsifiers are tied to altered gut bacteria, inflammation and colon cancer, say the authors of a new mouse study
-
Nearly 30 percent of U.S. cancer deaths tied to smoking
New research also shows one area of the country is hardest hit by smoking-related cancer deaths
-
Morning Rounds: Metastatic breast cancer treatment and more
First on Morning Rounds, amid National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook looked at the advances in treating metastatic breast cancer. Also on "CBS This Morning: Saturday," Dr. LaPook is joined by CBS News contributor Dr. Tara Narula to discuss new guidelines for children's media use, and more.
-
Prostate cancer treatment tied to dementia risk
Study finds prostate cancer patients who'd undergone hormone therapy had double the risk for dementia in some cases
-
New trial over talc, cancer link: What you need to know
Yet another lawsuit is alleging that a woman’s use of talcum powder caused cancer, but experts say research on the link is murky
-
New guidelines on radiation therapy for breast cancer
Experts from three leading cancer organizations suggest more patients should consider this treatment option
