2017 Presidential inauguration
Full coverage of Donald Trump's swearing as the 45th president of the United States on Jan. 20
Latest
"Heartbroken" inaugural parade announcer gets new gig
Washington institution who has announced inaugural parades for 60 years found out he would not be announcing Trump's inauguration
America's most valuable home? White House by a landslide
Donald Trump's family will soon reside in a 132-room, 55,000-square-foot property worth nearly $400 million on the open market
2017 Inauguration Day - live updates
President-elect Donald Trump's will be coming to Washington, D.C. for various events this week before his inauguration on Friday
What can we learn about Trump from his feud with John Lewis?
The Washington Post's James Hohmann describes Donald Trump's fight with Representative John Lewis over the inauguration boycott; and the potential relationship between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Poll: Trump's January approval rating is a record low
Over half say Trump's actions and statements since Election Day have made them less confident in his ability to govern. His approval rating during inauguration week is 44 points lower than Obama's in 2009, says new CNN/ORC survey
Trump official hints at inaugural address approach, comments on Tom Price
Tom Barrack sat down for an interview Tuesday with "CBS This Morning"
Trump adviser on inauguration cancellations
In an interview with CBS News, Trump adviser and founder of SkyBridge Capital Anthony Scaramucci comments on the controversy surrounding those backing out of the inauguration of President-elect Trump.
More than 35 House Democrats to boycott Trump inauguration
More than three dozen House Democrats now plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration following his feud with Congressman John Lewis, the longtime civil rights leader. There is also new controversy over Rep. Tom Price, the nominee for Health and Human Services secretary. Major Garrett reports.
Lewis to skip inauguration for 2nd time in congressional career
He had originally said Trump's inauguration would be the first he'd skip since 1986. The first one he skipped was also a form of dissent
Rep. Barbara Lee on why she's skipping the inauguration
Barbara Lee, D-California, said inaugurations are celebrations and that “for many, many reasons, I cannot celebrate”
Ahead of inauguration, Trump talks policy plans
Donald Trump is laying out several policy plans in two new interviews, only days before his inauguration. This comes as Trump is reportedly expected to unveil new policy plans his first Monday in office. Republican strategist and the former communications director for Paul Ryan during his VP campaign, Kevin Sheridan, and Democratic strategist and campaign director for the Center for American Progress, Emily Tisch Sussman, join CBSN with the latest.
Trump continues feud with Rep. John Lewis
President-elect Donald Trump is continuing his feud with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, just days before his inauguration. Lewis has said that Trump is "not a legitimate president." New York Times Magazine chief national correspondent, Mark Leibovich, joins CBSN to discuss how this could be damaging to Trump's image.
Trump inauguration boycott grows after John Lewis feud
Both Democrats and Republicans are skipping Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20. Most notably is civil rights icon and Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who says that Trump did not win the election fairly. Politico Playbook co-author Anna Palmer breaks down the Trump inauguration boycott on CBSN.
John Dickerson takes a look at past Presidential Inaugurations
After a tumultuous campaign, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president later this week. "Face the Nation" moderator John Dickerson takes a look back at past Inaugurations during divided times.
Trump attacks Rep. John Lewis, CIA, and SNL on Twitter
Georgia Congressman John Lewis said he will boycott the presidential inauguration because he called Trump an "illegitimate president." Mr. Trump didn't hesitate to respond on Twitter and criticize Lewis. CBS News' Major Garrett discusss the growing number of Democrats in Congress who have vowed to skip Trump's inauguration.
Inauguration security ramps up amid web of potential threats
President-elect Trump will be inaugurated as president in four days, but security preparations and planning have been underway for months
1/15: Washington D.C. prepares for Inauguration Day; Whisky made for millennials
By the end of the week, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States; a new kind of whisky is being made just for millennials, and it's shaking up the liquor industry
Peggy Noonan on inaugural addresses
Much is riding on what Donald Trump says in his Inaugural address this Friday. For some perspective, we turn to CBS News contributor and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan, who was once a presidential speechwriter.
St. Paul's Chapel: In the shadow of history
One Inaugural tradition had its start more than 200 years ago in the city that was our young republic's first capital. St. Paul's Chapel, in Lower Manhattan, was where George Washington prayed while assuming office as our first president. Mo Rocca visits the church that has been a witness to history.
Take Note: Jackie Evancho
On Inauguration Day, a little girl with a big voice will step up to the microphone and sing her heart out, for all of us. At 16 Jackie Evancho is fast becoming an international star. But when Jackie agreed to perform at the Trump/Pence inauguration, critics accused her of betrayal, by giving tacit approval to an incoming administration they believe will be intolerant of people like her sister, Juliet, who is transgender. Michelle Miller reports.
Dressed to thrill: Inaugural ball gowns
The First Ladies Collection at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History celebrates White House fashion
Who's performing at Donald Trump's inauguration?
Despite several musicians’ contentious responses to inauguration invites, a wide selection of popular guests will perform