2017 Presidential inauguration

Ahead of inauguration, Trump talks policy plans

Donald Trump is laying out several policy plans in two new interviews, only days before his inauguration. This comes as Trump is reportedly expected to unveil new policy plans his first Monday in office. Republican strategist and the former communications director for Paul Ryan during his VP campaign, Kevin Sheridan, and Democratic strategist and campaign director for the Center for American Progress, Emily Tisch Sussman, join CBSN with the latest.