Davos 2016
CBS News reports from this year's World Economic Forum in Switzerland
Latest
-
High hopes in Russia that Trump will ease trade sanctions
The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund sees a “huge opportunity” to “reset Russia’s relationship with the U.S.”
-
The global gender gap widens in 2016
The World Economic Forum now says its measure of economic inequality between men and women won’t close for another 170 years
-
Clinton or Trump? Nervous U.S. investors await answer
Most American investors say the presidential race has impacted their investments this year. Their top pick right now? Cash
-
The "Other Davos" reveals the true plight of the plutocrats
The delightfully dismissive financial journalist Felix Salmon shared with CBS News in Davos, Switzerland, his skeptical views on a strange place where the talk is all about sharing ideas and shaping solutions to global problems but the action is all about billionaires drinking champagne and networking with other billionaires
-
Expert: Market correction natural due to slower growth
Veteran dealmaker Stephen Pagliuca says what we're seeing on Wall Street is a natural correction of markets to reflect part of the jitters about global growth. Pagliuca, a partner and managing director at Bain Capital for 28 years, was in China a month ago. He said he still sees the hustle and bustle there and the service businesses are growing.
-
What's behind crazy markets? Fed's "mixed message"
U.S. central bank is in a bind as it tightens monetary policy even as the global economy slows, BlackRock bond guru says
-
Marriott CEO weighs impact of terrorism on hotel industry
After the Nov. 13 attacks, business fell 25 percent in Paris; Arne Sorenson also discusses how the company assesses risks
-
Kerry: Government corruption at heart of terrorism
The Secretary of State argued terrorism finds its nourishment in fragile governments
-
Trust counts at World Economic Forum
Edelman COO Matt Harrington explains how the issue of trust is resonating with CEO's at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
-
Follow "CBS This Morning" on Snapchat
Global political and business leaders are meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Follow the "CBS This Morning" Snapchat account for a behind-the-scenes look.
-
The growing movement to track employee health
For companies, the link between financial performance and the health of workers is clear -- should investors demand details?
-
Melinda Gates: One issue key in conquering poverty
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sees health issues as a linchpin in helping poor people overcome their challenges
-
Melinda Gates: Empower women, eradicate poverty
Melinda Gates spoke to CBS News in Davos, Switzerland about gender inequality and how to empower women of all economic backgrounds in order to eradicate poverty. She also talked about her GAVI Alliance initiative which focuses on funding for vaccines, and how this should be a top priority globally in order to prevent high infant mortality rates.
-
JPMorgan exec sees "disconnect" between slumping stocks and "real economy"
Jacob Frenkel, chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, told CBS News in Davos, Switzerland, that recent stock market free falls around the world are "an exaggeration of the impact of the slowdown in China." Here's why stocks markets and what he calls the "real economy" are two different things.
-
Davos, Wall Street cast uneasy eye on economy
Although many CEOs and investors expect markets to settle down, other experts say the worst is yet to come
-
Spacey's surprise serenade for the political elite
After making a joke about Frank Underwood debating Donald Trump, the actor treated guests at a Davos bar to a special performance
-
David Miliband challenges American politicians to accept Syrian refugees
David Miliband, the president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee and former U.K. foreign secretary, said from Davos that there has been a lot of "fear mongering" in the debate on allowing more refugees into the U.S. He told CBS News that Americans should embrace refugees and that the security methods are in place to prevent radical people from entering the country.
-
Kerry: Some Iran sanctions relief could help terrorists
Kerry spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland
-
SAP CEO remains optimistic on global economy despite decline in China’s market
Bill McDermott, CEO of SAP, a company that has more than 296,000 customers in 190 countries, explains why he remains optimistic about the global economy despite uncertainty and China’s falling market.
-
SAP CEO hopes to revolutionize healthcare with data
SAP CEO Bill McDermott met with CBS News at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss how technology and data can change the way cancer is detected and treated.
-
Kerry lays out how Syria peace talks will begin
U.N.-brokered meeting aims to make concrete progress toward ending war that has claimed more than 250,000 lives
-
How business can help stem the refugee crisis
International Rescue Committee's David Miliband says CEOs see that their companies can step in where governments falter
-
What happens if robots take all the jobs?
The answer will likely depend on how two major issues get resolved, and neither one will be easy
-
How to "defy the impossible"? Ask these two guys
Bertrand Piccard and André Borschberg, who built a solar-powered plane to circle the world, explain how they beat the odds
-
Chobani's founder: Refugee relief needs entrepreneurs
Hamdi Ulukaya, who came to U.S. from Turkey, and his foundation are teaming with companies to find solutions to global crises
Highlights
-
Famous faces at Davos 2016
-
Expert: Market correction natural due to slower growth
-
Melinda Gates: Empower women, eradicate poverty
-
Trust counts at World Economic Forum
-
The "Other Davos" reveals the true plight of the plutocrats
-
Kevin Spacey's surprise serenade for the political elite
-
JPMorgan exec sees "disconnect" between slumping stocks and "real economy"
-
David Miliband challenges American politicians to accept Syrian refugees
-
Biden: Now's the time for "moonshot" in cancer fight
-
SAP CEO remains optimistic on global economy despite decline in China’s market
-
Business or government: Who do you trust more?
-
Mayo Clinic CEO: How data science is making health care more effective, affordable
-
JPMorgan Chase CEO on youth initiative, being a political target
-
Follow "CBS This Morning" on Snapchat
-
Behind the scenes at Davos 2016